Preocupa aparición de luces brillantes en el cielo de Brasil

RÍO DE JANEIRO.- La aparición de al menos cinco esferas brillantes consternó a los habitantes en Brasil.
El extraño fenómeno fue captado sobre la ciudad de Mage cerca de Río de Janeiro.
A través de su cuenta de Twitter, el actor brasileño Andre Di Mauro publicó el vídeo que muestra a las extrañas luces rondando en el cielo.
"Hay informes de que algo cayó allí en un lago, pero no parece ser un satélite", escribió en su Twitter.
Hey @elonmusk another image supposedly taken in the same region in Magé (Rio de Janeiro) and there are reports that something fell over there in a lake ... But it doesn't seem to be a satellite... #Ovnis #ovnis2020 #ovni #Mage #ufo2020 #UFO #ufosighting #RiodeJaneiro pic.twitter.com/RpRvKuOKu5— André Di Mauro (@andredimauro) May 13, 2020
Mientras tanto, el bloguero Leo Poeta también compartió en sus redes sociales otro vídeo donde se observa a las esferas brillantes.
"En Brasil mucha gente vio OVNIS en el cielo, disfruten estos vídeos", relató.
Hey @tomdelonge yesterday in Magé - Brazil many people saw OVNI´s in the sky. Enjoy ?????? there is more vídeos like these and sorry for my bad english #aliensexist pic.twitter.com/hyYUKOeLkm— Leo poeta (@bomdialeo) May 13, 2020