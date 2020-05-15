icon_facebookicon_twittericon_linkedinicon_instagram
Preocupa aparición de luces brillantes en el cielo de Brasil

Mayo 15, 2020 / Redacción Web / MONTERREY

A través de Twitter, varios internautas compartieron vídeos donde se observan a las esferas amotinándose en el cielo
imagenNota Foto: Captura de pantalla

RÍO DE JANEIRO.- La aparición de al menos cinco esferas brillantes consternó a los habitantes en Brasil.

El extraño fenómeno fue captado sobre la ciudad de Mage cerca de Río de Janeiro.

A través de su cuenta de Twitter, el actor brasileño Andre Di Mauro publicó el vídeo que muestra a las extrañas luces rondando en el cielo.

"Hay informes de que algo cayó allí en un lago, pero no parece ser un satélite", escribió en su Twitter.

Mientras tanto, el bloguero Leo Poeta también compartió en sus redes sociales otro vídeo donde se observa a las esferas brillantes.

"En Brasil mucha gente vio OVNIS en el cielo, disfruten estos vídeos", relató.

