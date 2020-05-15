Preocupa aparición de luces brillantes en el cielo de Brasil

RÍO DE JANEIRO.- La aparición de al menos cinco esferas brillantes consternó a los habitantes en Brasil.

El extraño fenómeno fue captado sobre la ciudad de Mage cerca de Río de Janeiro.

A través de su cuenta de Twitter, el actor brasileño Andre Di Mauro publicó el vídeo que muestra a las extrañas luces rondando en el cielo.

Hey @elonmusk another image supposedly taken in the same region in Magé (Rio de Janeiro) and there are reports that something fell over there in a lake ... But it doesn't seem to be a satellite... #Ovnis #ovnis2020 #ovni #Mage #ufo2020 #UFO #ufosighting #RiodeJaneiro pic.twitter.com/RpRvKuOKu5