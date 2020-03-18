Pingüinos dan paseo en acuario completamente solo por cuarentena

Dos pingüinos se hicieron rápidamente viral luego de haber sido captados cuando tomaban un pequeño paseo en un acuario que ha cerrado por completo la entrada al público durante la cuarentena causada por la propagación del COVID-19 en el mundo.

El hecho ocurrió en las instalaciones del Acuario Shedd, ubicado en Chicago en Estados Unidos.

Cabe destacar que dicho acuario nunca ha permitido la entrada a turistas, sin embargo es visitado por los empleados del sitio para cuidar a los animales que habitan el lugar.

Es por ello que los trabajados decidieron llevar a los animales a dar un paseo para que visitaran a otros animales.

Fue a través de la cuenta de Twitter del acuario que se compartieron un par de vídeo que muestran la impresión y la manera en que reaccionaron los pingüinos al entrar en contacto con otras especies marinas.

Wellington meets the sea otters! ???? Wellington the rockhopper continued his field trip around the aquarium by visiting the Shedd otter habitat. #WheresWellingtonWednesday (1/2) pic.twitter.com/VlEeDzSoIV — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 18, 2020

Penguins like Edward and Annie will begin to build their nests next week. Join us digitally for nesting coverage! In the meantime, we will be sharing lots of different animal updates (and yes, Wellington will return!) ???? (2/3) pic.twitter.com/eCYKOwdOMz — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020