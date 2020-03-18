icon_facebookicon_twittericon_linkedinicon_instagram
Pingüinos dan paseo en acuario completamente solo por cuarentena

Marzo 18, 2020 / Redacción Web / MONTERREYEl peculiar hecho sucedió en el Acuario Shedd de Chicago ubicado en Estados Unidos y que permanece cerrado por el coronavirus
imagenNota Foto: Captura de pantalla

Dos pingüinos se hicieron rápidamente viral luego de haber sido captados cuando tomaban un pequeño paseo en un acuario que ha cerrado por completo la entrada al público durante la cuarentena causada por la propagación del COVID-19 en el mundo.

El hecho ocurrió en las instalaciones del Acuario Shedd, ubicado en Chicago en Estados Unidos.

Cabe destacar que dicho acuario nunca ha permitido la entrada a turistas, sin embargo es visitado por los empleados del sitio para cuidar a los animales que habitan el lugar.

Es por ello que los trabajados decidieron llevar a los animales a dar un paseo para que visitaran a otros animales.

Fue a través de la cuenta de Twitter del acuario que se compartieron un par de vídeo que muestran la impresión y la manera en que reaccionaron los pingüinos al entrar en contacto con otras especies marinas.

 

