'Estoy honrado de haber sido electo para liderar este gran país': Joe Biden, al ganar elecciones de EUA

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- El presidente electo de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, se declaró este sábado "honrado de haber sido elegido para liderar" el país, en un tuit después de que las proyecciones de los principales medios de comunicación le dieran la victoria.

America, I´m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.



The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.



I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8