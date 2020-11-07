OpenA
'Estoy honrado de haber sido electo para liderar este gran país': Joe Biden, al ganar elecciones de EUA

Noviembre 07, 2020 / EFE / MONTERREY

El presidente electo de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, se declaró este sábado "honrado de haber sido elegido para liderar" el país, en Twitter
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- El presidente electo de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, se declaró este sábado "honrado de haber sido elegido para liderar" el país, en un tuit después de que las proyecciones de los principales medios de comunicación le dieran la victoria. 

