Estados Unidos se prepara para vórtice polar y calor extremo simultáneo

Mayo 08, 2020 / ADN 40 / MONTERREYAunque es plena primavera, se espera que la temperatura baje hasta menos 6 grados
ESTADOS UNIDOS,-  El Sistema Meteorológico Nacional de Estados Unidos pronosticó un extraño fenómeno que se presentará en el país del norte este fin de semana, pues al oeste se esperan temperaturas de hasta 37 grados, mientras que para el este se espera un vórtice polar de hasta menos seis grados.
 
El propio departamento posteó que no es una alucinación.

 

"Estas son las altas temperaturas previstas para el sábado 9 de mayo. Si mayo! Cerca de una diferencia de 100 grados entre máximo más bajo esperado en el monte. Washington, NH al máximo más alto en Death Valley, CA".

