Difunden foto de Donald Trump sin ropa

Ante la aparición de Anonymous tras la muerte de George Floyd, muchas fake news se han destapado responsabilizando a la organización de hackers.
Y tal fue el caso de la filtración de la imagen en donde Donald Trump aparece desnudo y fue tendencia en cuestión de segundos.
En la instantánea se puede ver al presunto mandatario en un estudio de bronceo.
Sin embargo, la fotografía es completamente falsa ya que es un montaje creado por la artista británica Alison Jackson antes de que Trump ganara las elecciones presidenciales.
Posted @withregram · @lewis__bush Time flies and it's scary to think it was three years ago already that @markduffyphoto and I staged It's Gonna be Great, an exhibition featuring the responses of visual artists to the election of Donald Trump. It was so soon after his election that there wasn't that much work out there, I think a lot of artists were still in shock, but we found a few brilliant pieces including photomontages by @kennardphillipps, @alisonjacksonartist's photographs of Trump lookalikes which we displayed in an improvised peepshow and @jessicaharbyart's participatory referendum on her citizenship. I imagine there's much more work out there now and I still have that huge American flag under my bed, maybe time for a rerun if he gets in again....
La obra forma parte de su famosa colección Mental Images, la cual consta de exponer a celebridades usando dobles en situaciones irreales.
White House staffer FIRED after videoing Trump getting a spray tan in the Oval Office!????????? .????????? .????????? . ????????? .????????? .????????? .????????? .????????? #DonaldTrump #POTUS #MAGA #trumpTrain #trump #conservative #republican #merica #makeamericagreatagain #constitution #president #politics #news #lb #fb #instalike #instagood #followback #likeback #lookalike #comedy #spoof #satire #military #freedom #trumptower #deplorables
Esta no es la primera vez que Alison Jackson se le ve relacionada con Anonymous erróneamente, pues en la misma colección de la artista se creó otra obra de Bill Clinton sosteniendo relaciones sexuales con una mujer, siendo usada también en 2016 como una supuesta filtración de los hackers.