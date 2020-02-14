Captan hermosa mantarraya rosada en Australia

La imagen se ha vuelto viral en redes sociales por el color del animal que ha provocado el asombro de los internautas.
La bella e inusual mantarraya rosada fue captada nadando cerca de Lady Elliot Island en el arrecife de la Gran Barrera de Coral de Australia el año pasado y ahora está causando revuelo en internet, ya que los científicos intentan establecer la causa de su peculiar coloración.
El fotógrafo finlandés Kristian Laine agregó que mientras estaba fotografiando al animal, la criatura se acercó tanto que podría haberla tocado y pasó alrededor de 20 a 30 minutos admirando la extraña mantarraya.
