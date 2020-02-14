icon_facebookicon_twittericon_linkedinicon_instagram
Captan hermosa mantarraya rosada en Australia

Febrero 14, 2020 / Redacción Web / MONTERREYUna hermosa mantarraya rosada fue captada nadando en la Gran Barrera de Coral, en Australia. El artista es Kristian Laine un fotógrafo finlandés
La imagen se ha vuelto viral en redes sociales por el color del animal que ha provocado el asombro de los internautas.

La bella e inusual mantarraya rosada fue captada nadando cerca de Lady Elliot Island en el arrecife de la Gran Barrera de Coral de Australia el año pasado y ahora está causando revuelo en internet, ya que los científicos intentan establecer la causa de su peculiar coloración.

El fotógrafo finlandés Kristian Laine agregó que mientras estaba fotografiando al animal, la criatura se acercó tanto que podría haberla tocado y pasó alrededor de 20 a 30 minutos admirando la extraña mantarraya.

"La única manta rosada del mundo llamada Inspector Clouseau. Qué encuentro tan increíble y absolutamente inolvidable fue. Estén atentos para más fotos de estas hermosas aventuras de mantas en Lady Elliot Island"

 

