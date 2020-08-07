Bañista desnudo corre tras un jabalí... ¡le robó su computadora!

BERLÍN.- La intensa persecución de un bañista desnudo queriendo alcanzar a un jabalí se ha hecho rápidamente viral en internet.
Los hechos ocurrieron en el Lago Teufelssee de Berlín donde el hombre de avanzada edad se encontraba descansando, pero repentinamente una hembra jabalí y dos crías salieron del bosque para buscar comida.
Ninguno de los presentes parecieron preocupados ante la presencia de los animales, sin embargo, la jabalí tomó un pedazo de pizza sacada de la mochila del hombre y posteriormente se llevó una bolsa amarilla que contenía el ordenador.
Minutos después, el hombre olvidó la tranquilidad y salió corriendo a buscar su computadora, situación que fue capturada por Adele Landauer, una entrenadora motivacional que aprovechó el momento para tomar una fotografía y colocarla en sus redes sociales.
Adele Landauer también aprovecho la publicación de su fotografía para informar que tras algunos minutos de que el hombre persiguiera a la jabalí pudo recuperar su computadora, hecho que provocó que los presentes le rindieran un minuto de aplausos.
Landauer reconoció la labor del hombre y su perseverante misión.
