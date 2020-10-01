Liberan a 16 conejos; son agredidos

Una activista española quien es vegana denunció en redes sociales la agresión que sufrió a manos de unos grajeros, que habrían disparo en contra de ella, luego de que pusiera en libertad a 16 conejos, los echos sucedieron en una autopista en Madrid, España. La joven resulto con heridas en la cara.
La joven llamada Mia, mencionó que hubo un granjero que la acosó y agredió en todo momento, incluso trató de estrangularla, al no lograrlo, el granjero la agredió con varas de metal. Posteriormente a Policía controló la situación, pero poco después los granjeros los persiguieron por la autopista hasta alcanzarlos y acorralarlos en un callejón.
La grabación fue realizada desde el automóvil y en las imágenes se puede ver a la joven con su mejilla cubierta de sangre, que deja rastros en sus piernas, y vidrios rotos en el piso. "No quiero que esto se trate de mí", aclaró la activista y cuestionó: "Si así tratan a los humanos, ¿cómo podemos esperar que cuiden a los animales?", dijo la activista.
Además aseguró que los granjeros hicieron disparos en contra de ella.
Después del incidente se dirigieron al hospital y se proponían acudir a la estación de Policía para presentar cargos.
