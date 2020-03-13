Abuelito de casi 60 años causa furor en las redes sociales ¡Parece de 30!

Un abuelito está causando furor en las redes sociales por su sorprendente físico de un hombre de 30 años, solo que realmente tiene 56 años de edad.
Andy Wilkinson se ha viralizado en Internet después de causar asombro a los cibernautas por su apariencia y un cuerpo musculoso, nada que ver con la idea que viene a nuestras mentes de un hombre con arrugas y canas blancas.
Wilkinson, originario del Reino Unido tiene 56 años de edad y ya es abuelo de siete nietos quienes asegura, lo mantienen joven de corazón.
Grandad with 2 of my granddaughters, 7 grandkids altogether , family they all keep me young at heart ????? ?? #family#grandkids #fitfam#youngatheart#madeinthekitchen#happytime #nutrition #food#healthylifestyle #lifestyle #consistency #focus #fitover50 #exercise #fitnessmotivation
Andy utiliza frecuentemente sus redes sociales en donde sube contenido donde muestra cómo se ejercita en el gimnasio.
Core is the bodypart that holds it all together. Strong core adds to stronger lower back which gives you better quality of life. Pay your core body the respect it deserves ?????? ?? #fitfam #coreworkouts #abs #sixpacks #sixpack #washboardabs #coreworkout #fitnessmotivation #healthylifestyle #hardcore #myabs #coventry #getabs #gymmotivation #gymlife #workoutroutine #nutrition #paleo #lowcarb #inspire #motivation #sunday
Las imágenes del cuerpo musculoso de Andy generaron reacciones de asombro debido a que parece un joven de 25 años, otros más 'aplaudieron' su dedicación y disciplina.
Abs of steel, built on sustainable nutrition plan no pills and potions, consistency every workout make it the first body part you train not the last ?? ?? #myabs #absofsteal #fitfam #6pack #washboardabs #coreworkouts #hanginglegraises #fitnessforlife #healthylifestyle #nutrition #fitover40 #ageless #coventry #gymlife #gymmotivation #bodybodytranformationpositive #sundaymotivation #inspiration #naturalbodybuilding #madeinthekitchen#ageisbutanumber #bestisyettocome #instafit