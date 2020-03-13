icon_facebookicon_twittericon_linkedinicon_instagram
Abuelito de casi 60 años causa furor en las redes sociales ¡Parece de 30!

Marzo 13, 2020 / Redacción Web / MONTERREYAndy Wilkinson asegura que tiene siete nietos quienes le mantienen joven el corazón
Un abuelito está causando furor en las redes sociales por su sorprendente físico de un hombre de 30 años, solo que realmente tiene 56 años de edad.

Andy Wilkinson se ha viralizado en Internet después de causar asombro a los cibernautas por su apariencia y un cuerpo musculoso, nada que ver con la idea que viene a nuestras mentes de un hombre con arrugas y canas blancas.

Wilkinson, originario del Reino Unido tiene 56 años de edad y ya es abuelo de siete nietos quienes asegura, lo mantienen joven de corazón.

Andy utiliza frecuentemente sus redes sociales en donde sube contenido donde muestra cómo se ejercita en el gimnasio.

Las imágenes del cuerpo musculoso de Andy generaron reacciones de asombro debido a que parece un joven de 25 años, otros más 'aplaudieron' su dedicación y disciplina.

