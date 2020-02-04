icon_facebookicon_twittericon_linkedinicon_instagram
Abuela causa sensación en redes al lucir 'cuerpazo' de veinteañera

Febrero 04, 2020 / Redacción Web / MONTERREYUna mujer de 55 años de edad ha dejado con la boca abierta a internautas luego de que posara en bikini junto a su hija
Internautas no podían creer cuando Hanna Orval de 20 años de edad, publicó una fotografía en bikini junto a una glamorosa mujer, su madre, de quienes pensaron que era su hermana.

La mujer australiana de nombre Sharon de 55 años de edad, ha dejado con la boca abierta a los usuarios de Instagram, al mostrar su espectacular cuerpo.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

yeah this is my mum ??????

Una publicación compartida por HANNAH ORVAL (@hannahorval) el

"Sí, esta es mi madre", publicó Hanna.

Varios internautas acudieron a los comentarios para dar su opinión sobre su madre

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Shazza´s Tips for 20/20 Part 2 ( I picked this photo because I don´t care what people think , if I should or I shouldn´t. I´m being myself and proud of my hard work at 55) ... it´s part of my message ... own it always ???? : make your bed every morning. If you don´t start your day completing something successful..... chances are it will go down hill from there. : don´t be in a hurry for your end goal. If you focus on having everything now you will miss the journey. The learning lessons in failing and trying again are what make us amazing. There is plenty of time to get to your dream, the most important part is what happens along the way. : follow people on social media who make you feel good about yourself, not insecure. Follow people who make you laugh and smile and don´t take it to seriously. : if your following someone on social media who makes you want to say something negative to them - DON´T SAY IT..... unfollow and move on. We need to STOP bullying !!! :Don´t engage with social media bullies. Block and delete and move on. It only incites more bullying. Focus on the positive messages and ignore the hate. : Spend more time with your family ... they will be there for you forever : love yourself , you are amazing and the only real version of you. Everyone else´s opinion of who you should be is irrelevant ?????????? Part one is already posted ????

Una publicación compartida por SHARON ORVAL ?? (@sharonorval) el

Uno dijo: "¿Mamá? ¿Estás segura? Parece que deletreaste mal a tu hermana".

Mientras muchos más dijeron sin rodeos: "Tu madre está buenísima".

Sharon, quien ya es abuela, ha revelado que usa Botox para ayudar a combatir las arrugas de su cara ocasionadas por la edad.

