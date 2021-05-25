Ya salió el primer tráiler de ´Last night in Soho´, la nueva película de Edgar Wright

Edgar Wright, director de Baby Driver, presentó el primer tráiler de su nueva película Last night in Soho.
When the past lets you in, the truth will come out. Directed by @edgarwright, watch the trailer for #LastNightInSoho. In theaters this October. pic.twitter.com/h40N6Vf1lo— Last Night in Soho (@lastnightinsoho) May 25, 2021
El film es descrito como una película de horror psicológico, y es protagonizado por Anya-Taylor Joy.
Last night in Soho tiene fecha de estreno para el 22 de octubre a nivel internacional.