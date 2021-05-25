OpenA
icon_facebookicon_twittericon_linkedinicon_instagram
icon_busqueda
Logotipo El Horizonte
Monterrey, NL
Clima
Te encuentras en: Escena > Ya salió el primer tráiler de ´Last night in Soho´, la nueva película de Edgar Wright

Ya salió el primer tráiler de ´Last night in Soho´, la nueva película de Edgar Wright

Mayo 25, 2021 / Fernando Robles / MONTERREYAnya-Taylor Joy protagoniza este film de horror psicológico, del director de "Baby Driver".
icon_facebookicon_twittericon_linkedin

Edgar Wright, director de Baby Driver, presentó el primer tráiler de su nueva película Last night in Soho.

El film es descrito como una película de horror psicológico, y es protagonizado por Anya-Taylor Joy.

Last night in Soho tiene fecha de estreno para el 22 de octubre a nivel internacional.

Comentarios imagen
OpenA