The Killers brindará concierto vía Instagram

Estados Unidos.- La banda de rock estadounidense, The Killers, anunció a través de redes sociales que el próximo sábado 18 de abril transmitirán un concierto a través de Instragram.

Así lo informaron a través de un tuit, en el que señalaron que durante la transmisión se realizará a las 10 horas de México, estarán contestando preguntas de los fans que seguramente pedirán canciones del nuevo álbum ´Imploding the Mirage´ que verá la luz el 29 de mayo.

Attention self incarcerated humans of earth. Time to get wild! Next Saturday at 12PM PST, watch and listen on your favorite hand held device as we answer your questions and play a few of our songs for YOU, LIVE ON INSTAGRAM!



Reply to this tweet with your questions.