Monterrey, NL
The Killers brindará concierto vía Instagram

Abril 11, 2020 / ADN 40 / MONTERREYEl próximo sábado 18 de abril, The Killers ofrecerá un concierto desde Instagram
Estados Unidos.- La banda de rock estadounidense, The Killers, anunció a través de redes sociales que el próximo sábado 18 de abril transmitirán un concierto a través de Instragram.

Así lo informaron a través de un tuit, en el que señalaron que durante la transmisión se realizará a las 10 horas de México, estarán contestando preguntas de los fans que seguramente pedirán canciones del nuevo álbum ´Imploding the Mirage´ que verá la luz el 29 de mayo.

