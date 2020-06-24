Selena Gómez lanza un fondo para financiar las causas de igualdad racial

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- La artista, empresaria y activista Selena Gómez anunció este miércoles que se ha asociado con la organización PLUS1 para lanzar el "Black Equality Fund", un fondo de promoción para el movimiento que está luchando contra la discriminación racial en Estados Unidos.

"Es la responsabilidad de todos luchar por equidad y justicia para la comunidad negra. El silencio no es una opción. Sumémonos y trabajemos juntos por la igualdad", aseguró la artista de abuelos mexicanos en su perfil oficial de Twitter.

La cantante ha destacado ya por su activismo en pro de inmigrantes, mujeres, latinos y, desde que comenzaron las protestas del movimiento "Black Lives Matter" tras la muerte a manos de policías de George Floyd, de los afroestadounidenses.

El dinero recaudado por el Black Equality Fund, añadió la artista, será destinado a 10 organizaciones específicas que encabezan la lucha actual.

Ellas son TGI Justice Project, Black Futures Lab, Fair Count, African American Policy Forum, BLDPWR, Color of Change, Know Your Rights Camp, BU Center for Antiracist Research, Equal Justice Initiative y Movement for Black Lives.

En la página web del fondo, Gómez explica además: "todos necesitan hacer que sus voces se escuchen y la forma de hacerlo es VOTANDO, así como dando nuestro tiempo, esfuerzos y (si se puede) donaciones a la lucha por la igualdad, equidad y justicia de la comunidad negra y otras comunidades marginalizadas".

La artista, quien este viernes lanzará la canción "Past Life", una colaboración con Trevor Daniel, también agradeció a los líderes negros que aceptaron su invitación para usar su poderoso perfil de Instagram para hablarle "directamente" a sus fans sobre el racismo.

"Estoy muy impresionada con su conocimiento, deseo de enseñar y su compromiso para que las voces negras no sean silenciadas. El primer paso para acabar con el racismo sistémico es educarnos", agregó en referencia a las charlas que dieron los activistas aprovechando los más de 180 millones de seguidores de Gómez.

Entre los que participaron en esos vídeos en directo se destacan Alicia Garza, la cofundadora del movimiento Black Lives Matter; el autor Ibram X. Kendi; el periodista Jelani Cobb, el actor Kendrick Sampson, la profesora de Harvard University Sarah Elizabeth Lewis, la activista transgénero y escritora Raquel Willis y el rapero Killer Mike, de la banda Run the Jewels. EFE