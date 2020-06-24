Selena Gómez lanza un fondo para financiar las causas de igualdad racial

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- La artista, empresaria y activista Selena Gómez anunció este miércoles que se ha asociado con la organización PLUS1 para lanzar el "Black Equality Fund", un fondo de promoción para el movimiento que está luchando contra la discriminación racial en Estados Unidos.
"Es la responsabilidad de todos luchar por equidad y justicia para la comunidad negra. El silencio no es una opción. Sumémonos y trabajemos juntos por la igualdad", aseguró la artista de abuelos mexicanos en su perfil oficial de Twitter.
I want to thank all of the amazing people that took the time to speak to us directly. I am blown away with your knowledge, eagerness to teach and commitment to ensuring Black voices are not silenced. Educating ourselves is the first step if we hope to make any progress in bringing an end to systemic racism. As much as one might want to believe things have gotten better we cannot deny any longer that they have not. We need to acknowledge that social, political and economic discrimination against Black communities continues to exist. There is a deep pain that needs to be healed. Unless this is recognized history will continue to repeat itself over and over. ? ? ? Tomorrow is Juneteenth which commemorates the day slaves in Texas were told they were free on June 19th 1865. To learn more of the history and the movement to make it a national holiday read The article in my bio. Please take the day to have conversations with your family and friends about the importance of Black Lives Matter and how we all need to join together to ensure equality and justice and then continue these conversations every day!? ? ? Everyone needs to have their voices heard and we can do that by VOTING! We will not let voter suppression stop us! Check out @whenweallvote to get registered and find other helpful resources.? ? ? It´s not lost on me how fortunate I am to have this platform and appreciate you all for taking the time to watch, listen and take in the powerful messages and information we´ve been provided over the last two weeks by some of the most inspiring people I´ve come across in my life. If you missed any of these incredible IG stories they are all saved in my Story Highlights under #BLM and #BLM2. This is just the beginning and we will continue to hear from other Black voices and as well as other marginalized communities I am committed to doing the work and I hope you join me.
La cantante ha destacado ya por su activismo en pro de inmigrantes, mujeres, latinos y, desde que comenzaron las protestas del movimiento "Black Lives Matter" tras la muerte a manos de policías de George Floyd, de los afroestadounidenses.
El dinero recaudado por el Black Equality Fund, añadió la artista, será destinado a 10 organizaciones específicas que encabezan la lucha actual.
Ellas son TGI Justice Project, Black Futures Lab, Fair Count, African American Policy Forum, BLDPWR, Color of Change, Know Your Rights Camp, BU Center for Antiracist Research, Equal Justice Initiative y Movement for Black Lives.
En la página web del fondo, Gómez explica además: "todos necesitan hacer que sus voces se escuchen y la forma de hacerlo es VOTANDO, así como dando nuestro tiempo, esfuerzos y (si se puede) donaciones a la lucha por la igualdad, equidad y justicia de la comunidad negra y otras comunidades marginalizadas".
La artista, quien este viernes lanzará la canción "Past Life", una colaboración con Trevor Daniel, también agradeció a los líderes negros que aceptaron su invitación para usar su poderoso perfil de Instagram para hablarle "directamente" a sus fans sobre el racismo.
"Estoy muy impresionada con su conocimiento, deseo de enseñar y su compromiso para que las voces negras no sean silenciadas. El primer paso para acabar con el racismo sistémico es educarnos", agregó en referencia a las charlas que dieron los activistas aprovechando los más de 180 millones de seguidores de Gómez.
Entre los que participaron en esos vídeos en directo se destacan Alicia Garza, la cofundadora del movimiento Black Lives Matter; el autor Ibram X. Kendi; el periodista Jelani Cobb, el actor Kendrick Sampson, la profesora de Harvard University Sarah Elizabeth Lewis, la activista transgénero y escritora Raquel Willis y el rapero Killer Mike, de la banda Run the Jewels. EFE