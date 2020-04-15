¿Quieres ser parte de una película?; DiCaprio lanza convocatoria junto a De Niro

Como un incentivo para realizar donativos, los interesados pueden ser parte de la cinta 'Killers of the flower moon' a través de All in Challenge, en el que personalidades del deporte y el espectáculo buscan recaudar fondos para las comunidades más afectadas en estos momentos de crisis por el coronavirus.
DiCaprio y De Niro anunciaron esta convocatoria en un video publicado en la cuenta de Instagram de Leonardo. "Nuestras comunidades más vulnerables necesita nuestro apoyo ahora más que nunca", dijo Robert.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
We recently launched #AmericasFoodFund to help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time. Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. That´s why we´re asking you to help us with the #AllinChallenge. If you´ve ever wondered what it´s like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance. Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere. To take part, please go to allinchallenge.com and donate whatever you can. 100% of your donation will go to @MealsonWheelsAmerica, @NoKidHungry and #AmericasFoodFund (@wckitchen & @feedingamerica) @officiallymcconaughey, @theellenshow and @iamjamiefoxx, will you go all in with us?
Mientras que DiCaprio señaló "Si alguna vez te has preguntado cómo es poder trabajar con el gran Martin Scorsese, Robert de Niro y yo, esta es tu oportunidad. Robert y yo protagonizaremos una nueva película llamada 'Killers of the flower moon' dirigida por Martin Scorsese".
Agregó que el ganador, seleccionado al azar, tendrá un papel en la cinta, además irá a un almuerzo con los tres y asistirá al estreno. "Para participar vaya a allinchallenge.com y done lo que pueda".