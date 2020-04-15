¿Quieres ser parte de una película?; DiCaprio lanza convocatoria junto a De Niro

Como un incentivo para realizar donativos, los interesados pueden ser parte de la cinta 'Killers of the flower moon' a través de All in Challenge, en el que personalidades del deporte y el espectáculo buscan recaudar fondos para las comunidades más afectadas en estos momentos de crisis por el coronavirus.

DiCaprio y De Niro anunciaron esta convocatoria en un video publicado en la cuenta de Instagram de Leonardo. "Nuestras comunidades más vulnerables necesita nuestro apoyo ahora más que nunca", dijo Robert.

Mientras que DiCaprio señaló "Si alguna vez te has preguntado cómo es poder trabajar con el gran Martin Scorsese, Robert de Niro y yo, esta es tu oportunidad. Robert y yo protagonizaremos una nueva película llamada 'Killers of the flower moon' dirigida por Martin Scorsese".

Agregó que el ganador, seleccionado al azar, tendrá un papel en la cinta, además irá a un almuerzo con los tres y asistirá al estreno. "Para participar vaya a allinchallenge.com y done lo que pueda".