Orlando Bloom llora la muerte de su perro 'Mighty' y se tatua su nombre

Hace siete días, el actor británico, Orlando Bloom pidió ayuda a través de sus redes sociales para encontrar a su perrito "Mighty", incluso ofreció una recompensa para quien encontrara a su mascota.

Lamentablemente, Bloom ha decidido terminar con la búsqueda después de que encontró el collar de "Mighty" tirado en el suelo, y lo dio por muerto.

El actor dio a conocer la noticia a través de sus redes sociales y agradeció a las personas por su ayuda para buscar a "Mighty".

"Después de 7 días de búsqueda desde el amanecer hasta el atardecer y hasta altas horas de la madrugada, hoy, el séptimo día, encontramos su collar... He llorado más esta semana de lo que creía posible. No dejé piedra sin remover, me arrastré a través de todos los agujeros, debajo de las carreteras, busqué en cada patio y cada lecho del arroyo", inició Bloom el video.

Visiblemente afectado, el actor también tuvo palabras de amor para su perro "Mighty".

"Estoy agradecido de haber aprendido de mi pequeño Mighty que el amor es eterno y el verdadero significado de la devoción. Estoy seguro de que me estaba mirando silbando en cada patio y sabiendo que estaba haciendo todo lo posible para respetar nuestro vínculo. Era más que un compañero. Era una conexión del alma. Lo siento. Te quiero", concluyó Bloom el video.

Tras finalizar la búsqueda de su amada mascota, Orlando Bloom decidió tatuarse el nombre de "Mighty" en el pecho, cerca del corazón para recordar el gran amor que le tenía.