'The Mandalorian', 'WandaVision' y 'Ted Lasso' lideran nominaciones del Emmy

Si bien el año pasado, la ceremonia de los Premios Emmy a lo mejor de la televisión (y streaming) del año pasado fue atípica, dada la contingencia sanitaria, y se tuvo que recurrir a enlaces vía zoom para que se llevara a cabo, en esta edición sí habrá presentación en vivo.
Con una limitada asistencia, el público estará presente en el evento y será Cedric The Entertainer quien lleve la batuta como maestro de ceremonias.
La ceremonia tendrá lugar el domingo 19 de septiembre en el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles, y la lista de nominados ya se ha dado a conocer.
Destaca que este año, The Crown y The Mandalorian han sido las producciones más nominadas con 24, seguidas de WandaVision con 23; mientras que The Handmaid's Tale y Saturday Night Live tienen 21; la sorpresa la dio Apple Tv con su comedia Ted Lasso, que se hizo de 20 nominaciones, teniendo prácticamente a todo su cast nominado.
Lista de nominaciones Emmy 2021
Mejor serie de drama
- Bridgerton
- The Crown
- The Handmaid´s Tale
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Pose
- This is Us
- The Boys
Mejor actor en serie dramática
- Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country
- Josh O´Connor – The Crown
- Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton
- BIlly Porter – Pose
- Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
- Sterling K. Brown – This is Us
Mejor actriz en serie dramática
- Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
- Emma Corin – The Crown
- Elisabeth Moss- The Handmaid´s Tale
- Mj Rodriguez – Pose
- Jurene Smollet – Lovecraft Country
- Olivia Colman – The Crown
Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática
- Michael K. Williams - Lovecraft Country
- Bradley Whitford - The Handmaid´s Tale
- Max Minghella - The Handmaid´s Tale
- O-T Fagbenle - The Handmaid´s Tale
- John Lithgow - Perry Mason
- Tobias Menzies - The Crown
- Giancarlo Esposito - The Mandalorian
- Chris Sullivan - This Is Us
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática
- Gillian Anderson - The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
- Emerald Fennell - The Crown
- Ann Dowd - The Handmaid´s Tale
- Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaid´s Tale
- Samira Wiley - The Handmaid´s Tale
- Madeline Brewer - The Handmaid´s Tale
- Aunjanue Ellis - Lovecraft Country
Mejor actor invitado en serie dramática
- Courtney B. Vance - Lovecraft Country
- Charles Dance - The Crown
- Don Cheadle - The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Timothy Olyphant - The Mandalorian
- Carl Weathers - The Mandalorian
Mejor actriz invitada en serie dramática
- Alexis Bledel - The Handmaid´s Tale
- Mckenna Grace - The Handmaid´s Tale
- Claire Foy - The Crown
- Phylicia Rashad - This Is Us
- Sophie Okonedo - Ratched
Mejor serie de comedia
- Black-ish
- Cobra Kai
- Emily in Paris
- Hacks
- The Flight Attendant
- The Kominsky Method
- Ted Lasso
- Pen15
Mejor actor principal en serie cómica
- Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
- Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
- William H. Macy – Shameless
- Jason Sudeikis- Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson – Kenan
Mejor actriz principal en serie cómica
- Aidy Bryant – Shrill
- Kaley Cuco – The Flight Attendant
- Allison Janney – Mom
- Jean Smart – Hacks
- Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Mejor actor de reparto en serie cómica
- Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
- Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
- Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
- Brendan Hunt – Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Swift – Ted Lasso
- Paul Reiser – The Kominsky Method
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins – Hacks
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie cómica
- Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
- Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live
- Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live
- Rosie Perez – The Flight Attendant
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
- Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
Mejor actor invitado en serie cómica
- Chris Rock - Saturday Night Live
- Dave Chappelle - Saturday Night Live
- Daniel Kaluuya - Saturday Night Live
- Dan Levy - Saturday Night Live
- Morgan Freeman - The Kominsky Method
Mejor actriz invitada en serie cómica
- Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
- Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
- Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Jane Adams, Hacks
- Bernadette Peters, Zoey´s Extraordinary Playlist
- Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Mejor miniserie
- AI May Destroy You.
- Mare of Easttown
- The Queen´s Gambit
- The Underground Railroad
- WandaVision
Mejor película para televisión
- Uncle Frank
- Sylvie´s Love
- Oslo
- Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
- Dolly Parton´s Christmas on the Square
Mejor actor principal en miniserie o película para televisión
- Paul Bettany – WandaVision
- Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
- Hugh Grant – The Undoing
- Ewan McGregor – Halston
- Leslie Odom Jr. –Hamilton
Mejor actriz principal en miniserie o película para televisión
- Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
- Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
- Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown
- Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
- Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen´s Gambit
Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión
- Daveed Diigs, Hamilton
- Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
- Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen´s Gambit
- Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
- Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión
- Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
- Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
- Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
- Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
- Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
- Moses Ingram, The Queen´s Gambit