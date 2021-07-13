OpenA
'The Mandalorian', 'WandaVision' y 'Ted Lasso' lideran nominaciones del Emmy

Julio 13, 2021 / Fernando Robles / MONTERREY"The Crown" es la serie más nominada, y las producciones de Marvel surgen como las grandes favoritas; mientras que Apple Tv apunta a la comedia con "Ted Lasso".
Si bien el año pasado, la ceremonia de los Premios Emmy a lo mejor de la televisión (y streaming) del año pasado fue atípica, dada la contingencia sanitaria, y se tuvo que recurrir a enlaces vía zoom para que se llevara a cabo, en esta edición sí habrá presentación en vivo.

Con una limitada asistencia, el público estará presente en el evento y será Cedric The Entertainer quien lleve la batuta como maestro de ceremonias.

La ceremonia tendrá lugar el domingo 19 de septiembre en el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles, y la lista de nominados ya se ha dado a conocer.

Destaca que este año, The Crown y The Mandalorian han sido las producciones más nominadas con 24, seguidas de WandaVision con 23; mientras que The Handmaid's Tale y Saturday Night Live tienen 21; la sorpresa la dio Apple Tv con su comedia Ted Lasso, que se hizo de 20 nominaciones, teniendo prácticamente a todo su cast nominado.

Lista de nominaciones Emmy 2021

Mejor serie de drama

  • Bridgerton
  • The Crown
  • The Handmaid´s Tale
  • Lovecraft Country
  • The Mandalorian
  • Pose
  • This is Us
  • The Boys

Mejor actor en serie dramática

  • Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country
  • Josh O´Connor – The Crown
  • Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton
  • BIlly Porter – Pose
  • Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
  • Sterling K. Brown – This is Us

Mejor actriz en serie dramática

  • Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
  • Emma Corin – The Crown
  • Elisabeth Moss- The Handmaid´s Tale
  • Mj Rodriguez – Pose
  • Jurene Smollet – Lovecraft Country
  • Olivia Colman – The Crown

Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática

  • Michael K. Williams - Lovecraft Country
  • Bradley Whitford - The Handmaid´s Tale
  • Max Minghella - The Handmaid´s Tale
  • O-T Fagbenle - The Handmaid´s Tale
  • John Lithgow - Perry Mason
  • Tobias Menzies - The Crown
  • Giancarlo Esposito - The Mandalorian
  • Chris Sullivan - This Is Us

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática

  • Gillian Anderson - The Crown
  • Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
  • Emerald Fennell - The Crown
  • Ann Dowd - The Handmaid´s Tale
  • Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaid´s Tale
  • Samira Wiley - The Handmaid´s Tale
  • Madeline Brewer - The Handmaid´s Tale
  • Aunjanue Ellis - Lovecraft Country

Mejor actor invitado en serie dramática

  • Courtney B. Vance - Lovecraft Country
  • Charles Dance - The Crown
  • Don Cheadle - The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
  • Timothy Olyphant - The Mandalorian
  • Carl Weathers - The Mandalorian

Mejor actriz invitada en serie dramática

  • Alexis Bledel - The Handmaid´s Tale
  • Mckenna Grace - The Handmaid´s Tale
  • Claire Foy - The Crown
  • Phylicia Rashad - This Is Us
  • Sophie Okonedo - Ratched

Mejor serie de comedia

  • Black-ish
  • Cobra Kai
  • Emily in Paris
  • Hacks
  • The Flight Attendant
  • The Kominsky Method
  • Ted Lasso
  • Pen15

Mejor actor principal en serie cómica

  • Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
  • Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
  • William H. Macy – Shameless
  • Jason Sudeikis- Ted Lasso
  • Kenan Thompson – Kenan

Mejor actriz principal en serie cómica

  • Aidy Bryant – Shrill
  • Kaley Cuco – The Flight Attendant
  • Allison Janney – Mom
  • Jean Smart – Hacks
  • Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Mejor actor de reparto en serie cómica

  • Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
  • Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
  • Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
  • Brendan Hunt – Ted Lasso
  • Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso
  • Jeremy Swift – Ted Lasso
  • Paul Reiser – The Kominsky Method
  • Carl Clemons-Hopkins – Hacks

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie cómica

  • Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
  • Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live
  • Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live
  • Rosie Perez – The Flight Attendant
  • Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
  • Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
  • Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Mejor actor invitado en serie cómica

  • Chris Rock - Saturday Night Live
  • Dave Chappelle - Saturday Night Live
  • Daniel Kaluuya - Saturday Night Live
  • Dan Levy - Saturday Night Live
  • Morgan Freeman - The Kominsky Method

Mejor actriz invitada en serie cómica

  • Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
  • Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
  • Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
  • Jane Adams, Hacks
  • Bernadette Peters, Zoey´s Extraordinary Playlist
  • Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Mejor miniserie

  • AI May Destroy You.
  • Mare of Easttown
  • The Queen´s Gambit
  • The Underground Railroad
  • WandaVision

Mejor película para televisión

  • Uncle Frank
  • Sylvie´s Love
  • Oslo
  • Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
  • Dolly Parton´s Christmas on the Square

Mejor actor principal en miniserie o película para televisión

  • Paul Bettany – WandaVision
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
  • Hugh Grant – The Undoing
  • Ewan McGregor – Halston
  • Leslie Odom Jr. –Hamilton

Mejor actriz principal en miniserie o película para televisión

  • Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
  • Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
  • Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown
  • Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
  • Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen´s Gambit

Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión

  • Daveed Diigs, Hamilton
  • Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
  • Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
  • Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen´s Gambit
  • Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
  • Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión

  • Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
  • Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
  • Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
  • Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
  • Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
  • Moses Ingram, The Queen´s Gambit

 

