"The Crown" es la serie más nominada, y las producciones de Marvel surgen como las grandes favoritas; mientras que Apple Tv apunta a la comedia con "Ted Lasso".

'The Mandalorian', 'WandaVision' y 'Ted Lasso' lideran nominaciones del Emmy

Si bien el año pasado, la ceremonia de los Premios Emmy a lo mejor de la televisión (y streaming) del año pasado fue atípica, dada la contingencia sanitaria, y se tuvo que recurrir a enlaces vía zoom para que se llevara a cabo, en esta edición sí habrá presentación en vivo.

Con una limitada asistencia, el público estará presente en el evento y será Cedric The Entertainer quien lleve la batuta como maestro de ceremonias.

La ceremonia tendrá lugar el domingo 19 de septiembre en el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles, y la lista de nominados ya se ha dado a conocer.

Destaca que este año, The Crown y The Mandalorian han sido las producciones más nominadas con 24, seguidas de WandaVision con 23; mientras que The Handmaid's Tale y Saturday Night Live tienen 21; la sorpresa la dio Apple Tv con su comedia Ted Lasso, que se hizo de 20 nominaciones, teniendo prácticamente a todo su cast nominado.

Lista de nominaciones Emmy 2021

Mejor serie de drama

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid´s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This is Us

The Boys

Mejor actor en serie dramática

Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country

Josh O´Connor – The Crown

Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton

BIlly Porter – Pose

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

Sterling K. Brown – This is Us

Mejor actriz en serie dramática

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Emma Corin – The Crown

Elisabeth Moss- The Handmaid´s Tale

Mj Rodriguez – Pose

Jurene Smollet – Lovecraft Country

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática

Michael K. Williams - Lovecraft Country

Bradley Whitford - The Handmaid´s Tale

Max Minghella - The Handmaid´s Tale

O-T Fagbenle - The Handmaid´s Tale

John Lithgow - Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies - The Crown

Giancarlo Esposito - The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan - This Is Us

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática

Gillian Anderson - The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

Emerald Fennell - The Crown

Ann Dowd - The Handmaid´s Tale

Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaid´s Tale

Samira Wiley - The Handmaid´s Tale

Madeline Brewer - The Handmaid´s Tale

Aunjanue Ellis - Lovecraft Country

Mejor actor invitado en serie dramática

Courtney B. Vance - Lovecraft Country

Charles Dance - The Crown

Don Cheadle - The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Timothy Olyphant - The Mandalorian

Carl Weathers - The Mandalorian

Mejor actriz invitada en serie dramática

Alexis Bledel - The Handmaid´s Tale

Mckenna Grace - The Handmaid´s Tale

Claire Foy - The Crown

Phylicia Rashad - This Is Us

Sophie Okonedo - Ratched

Mejor serie de comedia

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Ted Lasso

Pen15

Mejor actor principal en serie cómica

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy – Shameless

Jason Sudeikis- Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson – Kenan

Mejor actriz principal en serie cómica

Aidy Bryant – Shrill

Kaley Cuco – The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney – Mom

Jean Smart – Hacks

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Mejor actor de reparto en serie cómica

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt – Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift – Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser – The Kominsky Method

Carl Clemons-Hopkins – Hacks

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie cómica

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live

Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live

Rosie Perez – The Flight Attendant

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Mejor actor invitado en serie cómica

Chris Rock - Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle - Saturday Night Live

Daniel Kaluuya - Saturday Night Live

Dan Levy - Saturday Night Live

Morgan Freeman - The Kominsky Method

Mejor actriz invitada en serie cómica

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Jane Adams, Hacks

Bernadette Peters, Zoey´s Extraordinary Playlist

Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Mejor miniserie

AI May Destroy You.

Mare of Easttown

The Queen´s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Mejor película para televisión

Uncle Frank

Sylvie´s Love

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Dolly Parton´s Christmas on the Square

Mejor actor principal en miniserie o película para televisión

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

Hugh Grant – The Undoing

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Leslie Odom Jr. –Hamilton

Mejor actriz principal en miniserie o película para televisión

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen´s Gambit

Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión

Daveed Diigs, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen´s Gambit

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión