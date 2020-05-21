Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande estrenan el sencillo ´Rain On Me´

El tema más esperado durante la cuarentena al fin fue lanzado en todas las plataformas de música.
´Rain On Me´ sencillo incluido en el álbum de Lady Gaga ´Chromatica´ ya fue puesto a disposición de sus seguidores y ha tenido en tan solo 17 minutos una gran aceptación en redes sociales.
El video será estrenado el día 23 de mayo a las 00:00 horas.
Tras el estreno, Ariana Grande dedicó unas palabras a la interprete de ´Bad Romance´ las cuales emocionaron a todos los internautas.
"Conocí a una mujer que sufrió de la misma manera que yo, lloró tanto como yo... ella inmediatamente se volvió como una hermana para mi y me invitó a su hermoso mundo Chromatica", escribió Grande.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
rain on me ?? @ladygaga out now ?? music video tomorrow at ten am pst / one pm est ??????? one time ..... i met a woman who knew pain the same way i did... who cried as much as i did, drank as much wine as i did, ate as much pasta as i did and who´s heart was bigger than her whole body. she immediately felt like a sister to me. she then held my hand and invited me into the beautiful world of chromatica and together, we got to express how beautiful and healing it feels to mothafuckinnnn cry ! ?? i hope this makes u all feel as uplifted as it does for us both. i love u @ladygaga, u stunning superwoman !
Por su parte Lady Gaga también dedicó un emotivo mensaje a la estadounidense.
"Ariana Grande te amo por tu fuerza amistad, mostrémosle de que estamos hechas", respondió.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
One time I felt like I was crying so much it would never stop. Instead of fighting it, I thought bring it on, I can do hard things. @arianagrande I love you for your strength and friendship. Let´s show them what we´ve got. ????? #RAINONME out now! ??? Video premiere at 10am PT / 1pm ET TOMORROW on my YouTube channel ????