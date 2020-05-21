icon_facebookicon_twittericon_linkedinicon_instagram
Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande estrenan el sencillo ´Rain On Me´

Mayo 21, 2020 / Magdely Salazar / MONTERREYAriana dedico unas emotivas palabras en su instagram sobre la historia con Lady Gaga
El tema más esperado durante la cuarentena al fin fue lanzado en todas las plataformas de música.

´Rain On Me´ sencillo incluido en el álbum de Lady Gaga ´Chromatica´ ya fue puesto a disposición de sus seguidores y ha tenido en tan solo 17 minutos una gran aceptación en redes sociales.

El video será estrenado el día 23 de mayo a las 00:00 horas.

Tras el estreno, Ariana Grande dedicó unas palabras a la interprete de ´Bad Romance´ las cuales emocionaron a todos los internautas.

"Conocí a una mujer que sufrió de la misma manera que yo, lloró tanto como yo... ella inmediatamente se volvió como una hermana para mi y me invitó a su hermoso mundo Chromatica", escribió Grande.


Por su parte Lady Gaga también dedicó un emotivo mensaje a la estadounidense.

"Ariana Grande te amo por tu fuerza  amistad, mostrémosle de que estamos hechas", respondió.

