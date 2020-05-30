Kylie Jenner externa su preocupación ante posible racismo que llegue a sufrir Stormi

Luego de que Kylie Jenner fuera acusada por Forbes de inflar sus ganancias, la socialité volvió a dar de que hablar al tocar el tema de la muerte de George Floyd en manos de las autoridades estadounidenses.
Fue mediante sus redes sociales que la empresaria externó su preocupación ante la vida de su pequeña y lo cerca que puede estar del racismo en un futuro.
"Personalmente, nunca experimentaré el dolor y el miedo que mucha gente -afroamericana- alrededor del país vive todos los días, pero sé que nadie debe vivir con miedo y nadie merece una muerte como la de George Floyd y tantos otros
"Actualmente estamos lidiando con dos pandemias horribles en nuestro país, y no podemos sentarnos e ignorar el echo de que el racismo es una de ellas. Temo por mi hija y espero un mejor futuro para ella", expresó la más joven de las Jenner.
since watching the most devastating and completely heartbreaking video showing the murder of George Floyd earlier this week I haven´t been able to get his face and his words out of my mind. i´ll never personally experience the pain and fear that many black people around the country go through every day but i know nobody should have to live in fear and nobody deserves a death like George Floyd and too many others. speaking up is long overdue for the rest of us. we´re currently dealing with two horrific pandemics in our country, and we can´t sit back and ignore the fact that racism is one of them. i fear for my daughter and i hope for a better future for her. my heart breaks for George Floyd´s family and friends. Don´t let his name be forgotten. keep sharing, keep watching, keep speaking out, because it´s the only way we can come together to help bring this much needed change and awareness. Rest In Peace, George Floyd. ????
La hermana de Kendall Jenner agregó que es tiempo que la sociedad viva en un ambiente tranquilo.
Asimismo, Kim Kardashian también lanzó un comunicado en el que declara lo difícil que ha sido luchar contra el racismo criando a dos niños afroamericanos.