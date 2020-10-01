John Legend y Chrissy Teigen sufren pérdida de su tercer bebé

ESPECIAL.- El matrimonio entre John Legend y Chrissy Teigen vivió la pérdida de su tercer bebé luego de que la modelo sufriera un aborto espontáneo de camino al hospital donde sería atendida.
La noticia fue confirmada a través de las redes sociales de Teigen donde se le pudo observar devastada ante lo sucedido.
"Estamos en shock y con el tipo de dolor profundo que sólo tú puedes escuchar, el tipo de dolor que nunca habíamos sentido. No logramos nunca detener el sangramiento y darle a nuestro bebé los fluidos que necesitaba, pese a bolsas y bolsas de transfusiones de sangre, simplemente no fue suficiente", escribió acompañada de una fotografía en la habitación del hospital.
"Para nuestro Jack, lamento que sus primeros pocos momentos de tu vida fueron recibidos con tantas complicaciones, que no pudimos darte el hogar que necesitabas para sobrevivir, te amaremos por siempre", sentenció la modelo.
"Estamos agradecidos con la vida que tenemos por nuestros maravillosos bebés Lune y Miles, por todas las cosas asombrosas que hemos tenido oportunidad de vivir, pero no todos los días podemos estar brillando. En este, el más oscuro de los días, estaremos de duelo, lloraremos desconsoladamente", finalizó Teigen.
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we´ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn´t enough. . . We never decide on our babies´ names until the last possible moment after they´re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I´m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn´t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we´ve been able to experience. But everyday can´t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
A través de su cuenta de Instagram, la modelo Chrissy Teigen recibió mensajes de amor y aliento por parte de diversas estrellas de la farándula, entre las que destacaron los comentarios de La Roca, Cara Delevigne, Dove Cameron y Ruby Rose.