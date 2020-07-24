Demi Lovato y Max Ehrich anuncian su compromiso

Estados Unidos.- La pareja hizo el anuncio en Instagram, donde cada uno publicó una fotografía de ellos besándose en la playa. Lovato también publicó una foto de su anillo. "Supe que te amaba en el momento en que te conocí", escribió la artista.

Lovato y Ehrich comenzaron a salir este año. Ehrich, de 29 años, ha sido nominado a múltiples Emmy por su trabajo en The Young and the Restless, ha aparecido en series de TV y películas y también ha lanzado música.