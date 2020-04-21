Elenco de 'Friends' se une a 'The all in Challenge' para ayudar a afectados por Covid-19

Estados Unidos.- El elenco de la popular serie de los 90, Friends, se une al reto The all in Challenge, para ayudar a las personas afectadas por la pandemia de COVID-19.
El challenge une a celebridades y deportistas para recaudar fondos para los más necesitados, desafío al que se unieron los actores de la serie al ofrecer seis entradas a la grabación del especial de su reunión, así como una taza de café en Central Park.
Esta iniciativa consta de un sorteo y participar cuesta 10 dólares. Las ganancias beneficiarán a las organizaciones No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels y America´s Food Fund.
"Sean nuestros invitados especiales para la grabación donde podrán vernos todos juntos por primera vez en años, mientras rememoramos el programa y celebramos lo mucho que nos divertimos", anunció el elenco en sus respectivas cuentas de redes sociales.
Los protagonistas de Friends, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matthew Pery, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc y David Schwimmer, esperan su esperada reunión que será como una retrospectiva con entrevistas con el elenco de la serie que se transmitió durante 10 temporadas entre 1994 y 2004.
Hi guys ???? ??? ? We´re so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time. ? ? We´re inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had ?? ... and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.? ? We hope this brings a little joy, and something to look forward to. Go to AllInChallenge.com to enter... and donate whatever you can - $10, $25 - every dollar counts. 100% of proceeds will go to @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica and #AmericasFoodFund which benefits @feedingamerica and @wckitchen. ? Can´t wait to meet and hug you guys when this is all over ?? Until then, keep Facetiming, calling, DMing, and texting your friends and family. We gotta stay connected ????