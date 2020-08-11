icon_facebookicon_twittericon_linkedinicon_instagram
icon_busqueda
Logotipo El Horizonte
Monterrey, NL
Clima
Te encuentras en: Escena > Chris Pratt y Katherine Schwarzenegger se convierten en papás

¡Terminator se convierte en abuelo! Chris Pratt y Katherine Schwarzenegger ya son papás

Agosto 11, 2020 / AP / MONTERREYChris Pratt y Katherine Schwarzenegger compartió en Instagram la primera foto de su recién nacida
icon_facebookicon_twittericon_linkedin

LOS ÁNGELES, EUA.- Chris Pratt y Katherine Schwarzenegger dicen que están "más que emocionados" y "extremadamente bendecidos" con la llegada de su primera hija.

El actor de "Avengers", de 41 años, y la escritora de libros infantiles, de 30, anunciaron el lunes el nacimiento de su hija Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt en un comunicado conjunto publicado en sus respectivas cuentas de Instagram.

El post incluye una foto de las manos de ambos padres y su bebita y un par de versos de la Biblia, incluyendo el salmo 126:3: "El Señor ha hecho grandes cosas por nosotros, y eso nos llena de alegría".

Pratt también tiene un hijo de 7 años con su primera esposa, Anna Faris.

La bebé es nieta de Arnold Schwarzenegger y Maria Shriver.


Comentarios imagen
OpenA