Celebridades arremeten contra Trump y se disculpan con Irán

Con mensajes de preocupación y críticas contra el Presidente Donald Trump por las consecuencias que podrían traer la tensión entre Estados Unidos e Irán, celebridades han reaccionado a los ataques y por la muerte del general Qassem Soleimani.



El cantante John Legend desde cuenta de Twitter escribió:

"No confíen en que personas que son los mayores mentirosos en la historia presidencial del país de pronto comenzarán a decir la verdad sobre una posible guerra con Irán", escribió Legend.

Yeah, this Don't trust that people who are the lyingest liars in Presidential history will suddenly start telling the truth about a possible war with Iran. https://t.co/VMhS39iTnw — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 3, 2020

Por su parte, la actriz Rose McGowan publicó en su cuenta de Twitter una bandera de Irán y ofreció una disculpa al país por los hechos, además de suplicar que "Por favor, no nos maten".

"Querido Irán, Estados Unidos le ha faltado al respeto a tu país, tu bandera, a tu gente. 52 por ciento de nosotros humildemente nos disculpamos. Nosotros queremos la paz con tu nación. Estamos siendo rehenes de un régimen terrorista. No sabemos cómo escapar. Por favor, no nos maten. #Soleimani", escribió McGowan.

Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us. #Soleimani pic.twitter.com/YE54CqGCdr — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

La actriz también arremetió contra Trump al escribir en otro tuit "muchas gracias, estúpido" y etiquetar la cuenta del mandatario, y admitió haberse asustado por la posibilidad de una "iniminente guerra".

Ok, so I freaked out because we may have any impending war. Sometimes it´s okay to freak out on those in power. It´s our right. That is what so many Brave soldiers have fought for. That is democracy. I do not want any more American soldiers killed. That´s it. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

Celebridades como John Cusack, Alyssa Milano, Debra Messing y Michael Moore también reaccionaron en redes sociales a lo ocurrido.

El actor John Cusack también criticó a Donald Trump diciendo:

Trump in full fascist 101 mode-,steal and lie - untill there´s nothing left and start a war -

He´s so idiotic he doesn´t know he just attacked Iran

And that´s not like anywhere else — John Cusack (@johncusack) January 3, 2020

Por su parte, Alyssa Milano y Debra Messing recuperaron viejos tuits de Trump en los que el presidente critica a Barak Obama por la situación del país con Irán.