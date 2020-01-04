icon_facebookicon_twittericon_linkedinicon_instagram
Celebridades arremeten contra Trump y se disculpan con Irán

Enero 04, 2020 / Redacción Web / MONTERREYFamosos como Rose McGowan, John Cusack, Alyssa Milano, John Legend entre otros han reaccionado en Twitter, ante tensión entre Estados Unidos e Irán
Con mensajes de preocupación y críticas contra el Presidente Donald Trump por las consecuencias que podrían traer la tensión entre Estados Unidos e Irán, celebridades han reaccionado a los ataques y por la muerte del general Qassem Soleimani. 

El cantante John Legend desde cuenta de Twitter escribió:

"No confíen en que personas que son los mayores mentirosos en la historia presidencial del país de pronto comenzarán a decir la verdad sobre una posible guerra con Irán", escribió Legend. 

Por su parte, la actriz  Rose McGowan publicó en su cuenta de Twitter una bandera de Irán y ofreció una disculpa al país por los hechos, además de suplicar que "Por favor, no nos maten". 

"Querido Irán, Estados Unidos le ha faltado al respeto a tu país, tu bandera, a tu gente. 52 por ciento de nosotros humildemente nos disculpamos. Nosotros queremos la paz con tu nación. Estamos siendo rehenes de un régimen terrorista. No sabemos cómo escapar. Por favor, no nos maten. #Soleimani", escribió McGowan. 

La actriz también arremetió contra Trump al escribir en otro tuit "muchas gracias, estúpido" y etiquetar la cuenta del mandatario, y admitió haberse asustado por la posibilidad de una "iniminente guerra". 

Celebridades como  John Cusack, Alyssa Milano, Debra Messing y Michael Moore también reaccionaron en redes sociales a lo ocurrido. 

El actor John Cusack también criticó a Donald Trump diciendo:

Por su parte, Alyssa Milano y Debra Messing recuperaron viejos tuits de Trump en los que el presidente critica a Barak Obama por la situación del país con Irán.

