Bruce Lee será homenajeado por Marvel Studios en próximo filme

Los Ángeles.- Llega una nueva entrega para todos los fanáticos de Marvel Studios. Se trata de Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos, una película inspirada en Bruce Lee que tiene a más de un fanático ansioso por descubrir el mundo de las artes marciales.
Charlie Wen, jefe de desarrollo visual de Marvel, compartió una imagen del personaje principal: Shang-Chi. Por si fuera poco, escribió una leyenda para recordar el legado de Lee en la industria deportiva y cinematográfica:
"La contribución de Bruce al mundo de las artes marciales, y su inspiración a las generaciones en el deporte, es incomparable. Pero un regalo aún mayor fue cuando se negó a dejar que la fundación le impidiera enseñar a los occidentales".
??Shang-Chi Hey guys, Marvel´s intro of an Asian superhero couldn´t come at a better time (although postponed due to COVID). * Shang-Chi´s obviously inspired by the legendary Bruce Lee. Even his comicbook outfit is heavily influenced by Bruce Lee´s yellow bodysuit from #gameofdeath . * Bruce´s contribution to the martial arts world and his inspiration to generations of greats in the sport of fighting is unparalleled. But an even greater gift from his life was that he refused to let the establishment prevent him from teaching "westerners". He taught anyone that wanted to learn. He wanted to share with them the beauty of his culture. And he did just that. His showed #greatness by sharing his culture to the world. * Where are we today? * I pray that we all strive to be better. If the president wants to "make America great again", that needs start from within. Trying to bring jobs back into the US is necessary, but trying to get there by "inspiring" hatred toward groups of people based on ethnicity is "not great". In fact, it´s quite opposite. * *this design is not created for Marvel Studios * * * #shangchi #marvelstudios #marvel #imcharliewen #brucelee #great #asiansuperhero #mcu
"Bruce enseñó a cualquiera que quisiera aprender. Quería compartir con ellos la belleza de su cultura. Y eso es lo que hizo, mostró su grandeza al compartir su cultura con el mundo".
El mensaje de Charlie se tornó político tras cuestionar las palabras de Donald Trump, quien en su momento habló de engrandecer a Estados Unidos como en los viejos tiempos:
"Si el presidente quiere hacer grande a América de nuevo, eso necesita, empezar desde adentro. No "inspirando" al odio hacia los grupos de personas basadas en la etnia. Eso "no es grande". De hecho, es todo lo contrario".
Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos pausó su rodaje debido a la pandemia del Covid-19; sin embargo, se pretende que la cinta salga a la luz en el 2021, bajo la dirección de Destin Daniel Cretton.
El actor chino-canadiense, Simu Liu, fue el encargado de encarnar a Shang-Chi, un personaje que pretende llevar lo mejor de las artes marciales a la pantalla grande.