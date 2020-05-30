Britney Spears se sentía el 'patito feo' cuando era joven

México.- La cantante y actriz estadounidense Britney Spears, cuenta a sus seguidores un anécdota de cuando era pequeña, además afirma que para ella su look de cabello le da seguridad. Spears escribió en su cuenta de Instagram lo importante que para ella es tener flequillo, ya que le hace sentir bonita, además explicó que el flequillo la hace ver más joven.

"Dejé de tener flequillo en el 3er grado y recuerdo que fue ayer. Fue un gran problema exponer mi frente ... sólo las personas bonitas del sur podían hacer eso y nunca me sentí lo suficientemente bonita como para lograrlo".

Britney dijo que se sentía como patito feo, sentía que los concursos de belleza no eran para ella y decidió hacerlos a un lado.

"Todas las chicas del concurso de belleza lo hicieron, pero nunca sentí que los desfiles de belleza fueran lo mío ... Tenía dientes malos y me sentía como un patito feo. Me reuní con una agencia de modelos, pero no era lo suficientemente bonita, así que me fui a casa".

Cuando llegó a su casa decidió hacerse fleco, recordó que le quedó feo; sin embargo, le hacía sentir segura tapar su frente y optó por tener flequillo durante mucho tiempo más, finalizó explicando lo importante que es su flequillo.