Britney Spears anuncia que se retira la música tras no liberarse de la tutela de su padre

El intento de la estrella del pop Britney Spears de sacar a su padre, James Spears, de la tutela de su patrimonio ha sufrido un revés temporal después de que un tribunal de Los Ángeles rechazase la solicitud.
Fue en una vista celebrada este pasado martes en la que la jueza de la corte superior de Los Ángeles, Brenda Penny, se negó a acceder a la petición de la famosa cantante, aunque no descartó seguir pronunciándose sobre esta cuestión en el futuro si vuelven a presentarse más requerimientos.
Britney Spears is pleading with the courts to free her from her father's conservatorship. The American pop icon is currently in a conservatorship with her father Jamie Spears for 12 years, which means he has control over her personal and professional life as she is supposedly not mentally able to care for herself. Britney checked into a psychiatric facility in 2019 and reportedly suffers from bipolar disorder. However, this setup has been widely criticised with the 'Free Britney' movement campaign demanding that Britney gains her power back. Britney's own mother, brother and ex-husband have all backed this campaign and Britney's sons (who live with their father Kevin Federline) successfully gained a restraining order against Jamie Spears after he got into a 'physical altercation' with her eldest son Sean. Now Britney is finally taking a stand against her father and asking the courts to remove his control. Documents obtained by the Superior Court of California state: "Britney is strongly opposed to James' return as conservator of her person. We are now at a point where the conservatorship must be changed substantially in order to reflect the major changes in her current lifestyle and her stated wishes." Britney's ex-husband Jason Alexander attended a #FreeBritney rally in Los Angeles yesterday and spoke out on why he is supporting the cause: "She does get to do things, and maybe go on a vacation for a week, but it's all supervised and it's not like she can just go do what she wants. She's ready man, for this to be over with, it's holding her back. It's really sad and probably affects her relationship with her kids ad people like me and the fans who she'd like to hang out with." He added that although her father is greatly responsible for this, it isn't completely down to him: "He's a big part of the problem, but it's bigger than that. You know he's just kind of playing his role. That's why I said today should be about ending the conservatorship not changing the conservator."