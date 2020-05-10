Brian May, guitarrista de Queen, es hospitalizado tras un accidente en su casa

Brian May, guitarrista de la banda Queen, fue llevado al hospital después de una lesión que le desgarró el glúteo mientras realizaba un trabajo de jardinería en su casa.
"Me las arreglé para romper mi glúteo mayor en pedazos en un momento de jardinería demasiado entusiasta. Entonces, de repente me encuentro en un hospital escaneado para averiguar exactamente cuánto me he dañado. Resulta que hice un trabajo completo, esto fue hace un par de días, y no podré caminar por un tiempo o dormir, sin mucha ayuda, porque el dolor es incesante "
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Reality check ! For me. No - the Virus didn´t get me yet - thank God. Hope you´re all keeping extra-safe out there. A decision to relax controls doesn´t suddenly make the danger go away. But me ?? Yes, I´ve been quiet. Reason ? As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands ... I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening. So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I´ve actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job - this is a couple of days ago - and I won´t be able to walk for a while ... or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless. So, folks ... I need to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home. Please, please don´t send me sympathy - I just need some healing silence for a while. I´ll be back - but I need the complete break. OK ? Thanks. Take care out there. Bri
Dijo que "se oscurecería por un tiempo" en las redes sociales, "descansando un poco, en casa". Por favor, no me envíes simpatía, solo necesito un poco de silencio curativo por un tiempo "