Brian May, guitarrista de Queen, es hospitalizado tras un accidente en su casa

Brian May, guitarrista de la banda Queen, fue llevado al hospital después de una lesión que le desgarró el glúteo mientras realizaba un trabajo de jardinería en su casa.

"Me las arreglé para romper mi glúteo mayor en pedazos en un momento de jardinería demasiado entusiasta. Entonces, de repente me encuentro en un hospital escaneado para averiguar exactamente cuánto me he dañado. Resulta que hice un trabajo completo, esto fue hace un par de días, y no podré caminar por un tiempo o dormir, sin mucha ayuda, porque el dolor es incesante "

Dijo que "se oscurecería por un tiempo" en las redes sociales, "descansando un poco, en casa". Por favor, no me envíes simpatía, solo necesito un poco de silencio curativo por un tiempo "