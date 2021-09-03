Daffney Unger, ex luchadora de WWE fallece en misteriosas condiciones

Shannon Spruill, mejor conocida como Daffney Unger, falleció la noche del jueves en misteriosas condiciones; la razón de su muerte aún es desconocida.

Nos entristece profundamente el fallecimiento de Shannon Spruill, a quien todos en el Universo de WWE conocimos como "Daffney" pic.twitter.com/PU1cw9uafr — WWE Español (@wweespanol) September 2, 2021

La ex luchadora de WWE, WCW y TNA transmitió a través de su cuenta de Instagram un mensaje horas antes de darse a conocer su muerte.

La empresa Shimmer Wrestling, donde actualmente se desempeñaba como profesional, fue la que reveló la noticia.

"We are very sad to have to announce the passing of Shannon Spruill aka Daffney Unger @screamqueendaff. We are posting this at the request of her family. Please respect their privacy at this trying time.

I will miss you my logical sister from another mister."

-Lexie Fyfe — SHIMMER Wrestling (@SHIMMERwomen) September 2, 2021

Fans especulan con posible suicidio

Daffney transmitió en Instagram Live y se le veía notablemente afectada.

En repetidas ocasiones decía "lo siento" y se dijo sentir "sola".

Sin embargo, el momento de mayor preocupación entre sus fanáticos y todos los usuarios pendientes de la transmisión, llegó cuando la ex luchadora mostró un arma de fuego en su poder.

La policia del condado de Gwinnett Georgia intentó localizarla en su antigua dirección pero ahí no estaba.

Horas más tarde, Shimmer Wrestling daba a conocer la noticia de la muerte de la luchadora.

ADVERTENCIA DE CONTENIDO SENSIBLE

Disturbing content warning - Daffney (Unger) went live on Instagram and many have feared that she is suicidal, holding what appeared to be a small pistol on the stream. If you or someone you know needs help call 800-273-8255 pic.twitter.com/SnvmNe3FeP — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) September 2, 2021

