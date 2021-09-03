OpenA
Monterrey, NL
Daffney Unger, ex luchadora de WWE fallece en misteriosas condiciones

Septiembre 03, 2021 / Fernando Robles / MONTERREYLa luchadora realizó una transmisión en su cuenta de Instagram momentos antes de fallecer.
Shannon Spruill, mejor conocida como Daffney Unger, falleció la noche del jueves en misteriosas condiciones; la razón de su muerte aún es desconocida.

La ex luchadora de WWE, WCW y TNA transmitió a través de su cuenta de Instagram un mensaje horas antes de darse a conocer su muerte.

La empresa Shimmer Wrestling, donde actualmente se desempeñaba como profesional, fue la que reveló la noticia.

Fans especulan con posible suicidio

Daffney transmitió en Instagram Live y se le veía notablemente afectada.

En repetidas ocasiones decía "lo siento" y se dijo sentir "sola".

Sin embargo, el momento de mayor preocupación entre sus fanáticos y todos los usuarios pendientes de la transmisión, llegó cuando la ex luchadora mostró un arma de fuego en su poder.

La policia del condado de Gwinnett Georgia intentó localizarla en su antigua dirección pero ahí no estaba.

Horas más tarde, Shimmer Wrestling daba a conocer la noticia de la muerte de la luchadora.

ADVERTENCIA DE CONTENIDO SENSIBLE

